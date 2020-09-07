Zacks Investment Research Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 458.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,524 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,513,000 after buying an additional 83,729 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

