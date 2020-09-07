Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) to Hold

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.04 on Friday. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

