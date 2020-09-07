Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Hold

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

NVUS has been the topic of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

NVUS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.12. Novus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,187 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

