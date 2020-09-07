Zacks Investment Research Downgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Hold

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:JHX opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 31.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

