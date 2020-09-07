Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

AJX stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.58. Great Ajax has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. Research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 931,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Great Ajax by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 290,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

