Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its cost-cutting initiatives for enhancing earnings profile looks impressive. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward backed by cost containment program. The company has invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity as well as sales and advertising. CNO Financial engages in effective capital deployment measures, which should instill investor confidence in the stock. However, its high-debt levels lead to rise in interest expenses. Revenues are expected to get depleted due to the current uncertainty. Its earnings of 43 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.3% but was down 10.4% year over year on account of weak annuity collected premiums and lower margin in life insurance products, partly offset by reduced costs.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.86.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

