Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) to Post $3.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $3.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $13.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.88 to $15.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
CP stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.39. 242,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $302.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
