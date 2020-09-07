Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) to Post $3.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $3.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $13.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.88 to $15.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.39. 242,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $302.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

