Zacks: Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,358. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $35,756.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 8X8 by 60.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 664,451 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in 8X8 by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 8X8 by 551.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 2,464,453 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 59.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

