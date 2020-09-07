Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the lowest is $3.12. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.83.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $224.26. 346,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.44 and its 200 day moving average is $240.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.60. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

