Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Denny’s posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.12. 1,777,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,382. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $708.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

