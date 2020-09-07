Zacks: Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce sales of $40.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the highest is $47.08 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $69.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $166.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $194.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.41 million, with estimates ranging from $176.52 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 927,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 69.85. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

