Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $192.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $207.20 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $436.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.65. The stock had a trading volume of 249,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,440. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.51. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.97 per share, with a total value of $106,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $341,970 and sold 190,870 shares worth $24,208,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.