Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will post sales of $33.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $35.70 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $84.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $180.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.45 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,878. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

