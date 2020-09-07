Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $4.06 EPS

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $15.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $18.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $494,917 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,652 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

