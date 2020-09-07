Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Aduro BioTech reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aduro BioTech.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADRO. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

NASDAQ:ADRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 396,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.30. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.