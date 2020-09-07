Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Right Capital Management L.P.

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises about 4.0% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.22. 2,024,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.