YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0107 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $658,766.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.01713532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00213331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00168931 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

