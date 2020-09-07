York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

York Water stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $582.01 million, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.11. York Water has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $51.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 10.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in York Water by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

