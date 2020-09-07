Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

YTEN opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.55. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

