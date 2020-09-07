Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Securities raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

