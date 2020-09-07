XP (NYSE:XP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get XP alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

XP opened at $46.81 on Thursday. XP has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XP by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,925 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,220,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in XP by 18,065.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,571 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in XP by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in XP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,887,000 after purchasing an additional 791,092 shares during the period.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.