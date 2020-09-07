Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of XHR opened at $9.47 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,576,000 after acquiring an additional 920,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 554,596 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,403,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 197,157 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,365,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 75,563 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 901,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66,210 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

