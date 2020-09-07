Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes Position in Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.55% of Acer Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of ACER traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 195,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.70. Acer Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald Joseph purchased 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,667.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

