Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,191. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

