Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 64,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 644,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.