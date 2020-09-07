Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 8,011 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Silicom makes up about 0.6% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Silicom worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 578,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 5,326.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,422 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 25.1% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 213,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SILC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.