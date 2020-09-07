Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TechTarget worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $5,727,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth about $6,836,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 740.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 165,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 27,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $1,059,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 689,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,170,146 over the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,232. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

