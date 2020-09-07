Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 119,349 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,349 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,881,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 173,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 540.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 119,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 545,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,274 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of RIGL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $390.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.41. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.