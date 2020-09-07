Worth Venture Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its position in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,657 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Aspen Aerogels worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.5% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,461,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

