Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 29,336 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.14% of A10 Networks worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $572.00 million, a P/E ratio of 146.80 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $171,416 over the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

