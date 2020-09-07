Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,242,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 39.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,929,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 828,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,324,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after acquiring an additional 183,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 413,427 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 718,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,087. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 133.84, a current ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

