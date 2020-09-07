Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Celsion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

CLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Dawson James lowered Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of Celsion stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.78. 575,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Celsion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

