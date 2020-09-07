Worth Venture Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,424 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Pixelworks worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 60.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 9.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of PXLW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 480,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,737. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

