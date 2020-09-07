Worth Venture Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Ideal Power worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 171,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 29,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,330. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. Ideal Power Inc has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.