Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 775.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,544. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

