Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Key Tronic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Key Tronic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 124,267 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Key Tronic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Key Tronic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.23. 12,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,901. Key Tronic Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

