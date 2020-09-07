Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $2.41 Million in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. II-VI comprises 1.2% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of II-VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.21. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

