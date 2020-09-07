Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,564 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.86% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 354.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 169,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.37. 193,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,582. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

