Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $190,000 Position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,589 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of RF Industries worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 84.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RF Industries by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.96.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.