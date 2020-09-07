Worth Venture Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.06 on Monday, hitting $313.29. 2,330,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,777. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.34 and its 200 day moving average is $260.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

