Worth Venture Partners LLC Decreases Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Argan worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Argan by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Argan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Argan by 9.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 55,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Argan by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of Argan stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.28. 74,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,435. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Argan had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.