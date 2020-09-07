Worth Venture Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $145,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $400,000.

Shares of XPH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

