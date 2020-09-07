Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,500 Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $56,873,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. 5,325,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,545. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

