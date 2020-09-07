Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 185,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,340.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,341 shares in the company, valued at $830,983.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 29,237 shares of company stock worth $95,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,165. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.