Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 43,868 Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.43% of DHI Group worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in DHI Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 597,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in DHI Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 159,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in DHI Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 20,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $47,528.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,995 shares in the company, valued at $366,388.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,967 shares of company stock worth $76,638 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 47,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DHI Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

