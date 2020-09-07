Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 96,943 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

NLY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. 11,664,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,915,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

