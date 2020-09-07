Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 399,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,721 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

CLRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellectar Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Cellectar Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.