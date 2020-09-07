Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of ContraFect as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ContraFect stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.27. 239,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,818. ContraFect Corp has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that ContraFect Corp will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

