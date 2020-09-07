Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $144.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.93.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ WING traded down $7.43 on Wednesday, reaching $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 791,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average is $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,021,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Wingstop by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

