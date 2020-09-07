WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002263 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Cryptopia, LBank and Bittrex. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $57.70 million and $3.94 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009648 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, EXX, Bittrex and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

